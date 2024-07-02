Two Frederick Douglass readings

Frederick Douglass spoke on the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence: “I say it with a sad sense of the disparity between us. I am not included within the pale of this glorious anniversary! Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us.” A free reading of “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” is tomorrow, July 4, at noon at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. The event is organized by Renaissance House: renaissance-house-harlem.com.

A free community reading also takes place on Friday, July 5, from 11 am to 1 pm, at the Federated Church in Edgartown, where Douglass spoke in 1857 as part of the Vineyard’s observance of Independence Day.