Real Estate Transactions: June 24 – 28, 2024

Aquinnah

June 25, Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Cold Fusion Realty Trust, and Susan E. Jensen, trustee of Mandrake Realty Trust, sold 0 Old Field Road to Noa Meyer and Edward Minoff for $1,800,000.

Edgartown

June 24, Anthony J. Debella and Majorie L. Ball sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 351 Week 23 to David G. Tatarian and Mary K. Tatarian for $3,500.

June 26, Marsh Hawk Land Trust Inc. sold land off Chappaquiddick Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $10,920.

June 27, Bonnie Sue Deitz, formerly known as Bonnie S. Trapp, sold 149 West Tisbury Road to Edgartown Yacht Club for $1,050,000.

June 27, John C. Smith and Eleanor M. Smith sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 405 Week 19 to Kelly A. Pelland and Thomas E. Pelland for $4,000.

June 27, Steven H. Cho and Caroline C. Cho sold 19 Duncane Close to Kevin Surovcik and Janet Surovcik for $1,725,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 26, 4 Elisha Lane LLC sold 4 Elisha Lane to Alfred Charles Jones III and Renee Jones for $1,375,000.

June 27, Robert D. Andrew and the Estate of Donald R. Andrew sold 14 Pacific Ave. to Natalie Reed for $650,000.

June 27, Jan E. Dabrowski and Melinda McCarron sold 19 Quantapog Road to Dilson Uhry Jr. for $1,380,000.

June 28, Lisa L. Kusinitz sold 42 Washington Ave. to Sarah Coleman and Joan Coleman for $800,000.

June 28, Tricia J. Heffner, trustee of 24 Dolly Lane Nominee Trust, sold 24 Dolly Lane to Felipe Alves Moreira for $565,000.

Tisbury

June 24, Dawn Bradford Watt and Robert Watt sold 14 East Sound Lane to Noepe Nero LLC for $4,574,000.

June 28, Kendel McTeigue sold 93 Hvoslof Way to Elizabete Simpriciano for $1,800,000.

West Tisbury

June 28, Sarah Davis and Edith B. Baker sold 212 Charles Neck Way to Sunshine Apartments Inc. for $1,240,000.