Woods Hole resident wants Island’s respect

To the Editor:

We are on the mainland except that you Islanders believe you are cooler than most. What we do not accept is the unethical and shabby way you negatively affect our daily lives. The volume and noise of ever-growing truck traffic through our town of Falmouth is not cool. We attempt to be good neighbors. Good neighbors don’t send their sewage through another town, waking up its residents. Good neighbors listen and look for solutions that benefit all.

Across the world, those who live on islands make great efforts to befriend the mainland near them. It’s called enlightened self-interest.

Ted Fitzelle

Woods Hole