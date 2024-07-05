Our beloved sweet angel, William John Fournier, age 3, left his physical pain behind and passed on July 4, 2024.

Known to all who loved him as “Billy.”

Born on Feb. 28, 2021 and raised in Oak Bluffs, he was an 18th generation islander. Wise beyond his years, Billy was one brave little boy with an infectious smile and witty sense of humor. At just two years old, he was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer. For just over one year, he courageously endured hospital visits and medical treatments with his family and “Team Billy” by his side. It was his sweet kindness and quick-witted humor that won over everyone that he encountered including the medical staff at Boston Children’s Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and numerous health care providers on Martha’s Vineyard.

Billy was a budding botanist as he could identify an extensive list of flora and fauna. He loved working in the garden by his mother’s side.

Billy and his brother, Freeman, loved building forts and fishing with Daddy. Billy loved machines, especially his “mini ex,” and he could name all machines. He would introduce himself as William John Deere Fournier. He had fun with wrestling toys, superheroes, and villains, and his ride-on John Deere tractor.

Billy loved the Celtics, especially Jayson Tatum, and his favorite musician was Hunter Root.

He was a true Island boy who craved clam chowder, shrimp, sushi, and fried clams.

Billy is survived by his parents, Adam and Ryann Gold Fournier, as well as his brother, Freeman James Fournier.

Also survived by his grandparents, Melissa (Schilling) Gold, Wally and Liz (Fox) Gold and great-grandmother Cynthia (Leonard) Schilling. Jacquelyn (Connell) and James Stathopoulos, Michael and Christine Fournier, and great-grandfather, John Connell Jr.

Billy’s many aunts and uncles, Tad and Crystal Gold, Bridget Conlon, Gregory and Patricia Fournier, Chelsea Stathopoulos and Tyler Fazzino, Joel Finley, Paige Stathopoulos and Jenny Kronish, Tyler Towsy Fournier, Michael and Lucy Lewandowski. Billy’s cousins and family playmates, Kaya and Maleah Finley, Juniper Fazzino, and Christopher Lewandowski.

Billy had a real-life mermaid, Elyse Madeiras, to help him create magic and support his parents throughout this journey.

Billy left a lasting imprint upon all who knew him, as well as many that did not.

His burial will take place at 11 am Saturday, July 6, in a magical woodsy spot at his home with a reception immediately following. Address is 41 Haypath Road in Oak Bluffs. Parking available at 33 Haypath Rd.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Billy’s memory to the Jimmy Fund.