Gratitude for health care director

To the Editor:

Sarah Kuh recently retired as Director of the Vineyard Health Care Access Program. That’s a big deal. The program helps Islanders obtain affordable health insurance. It was initiated by the Dukes County Health Council in 1999, and Sarah has been the Director since its inception. It was tough going in the early years, but Sarah managed to keep the Program going through her vision and skill at securing grants.

Sarah was never satisfied with just doing the basics of the job. She was always initiating programs to meet community needs, including Vineyard Smiles, a school dental program; free dental cleanings at the Senior Centers; and a medical-interpreting program to help the Brazilian community, to name a few. Eventually through her efforts and the rising demand for the Access Program’s services, Dukes County and the towns were able to provide more funding, so that the Access Program is now an Island institution. Sarah should be very proud of this body of work and its impact on our Island community. Best wishes, Sarah, for a well-deserved retirement!

Mary Leddy

Retired Vineyard Health Care Access Assistant Director