To the Editor

The 4th of July. Fireworks and parades.

Waving American flags. Barbecues, and parties.

Painted faces with red, white and blue.

All in celebration of signing the Declaration of Independence from the King of England.

What could be more important?

Ask our Supreme Court. Now we can have our own King (or as I prefer Emperor) to do anything he wants without consequence. Our founding fathers aren’t just turning in their graves, they have moved back to England.

Thomas Green

Chilmark