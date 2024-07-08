Moderate heat warning issued for the Vineyard

Temperatures are expected to rise as are humidity levels over the next week across the state, prompting the Massachusetts Bureau of Climate and Environmental Health to issue an extreme heat alert.

While temperatures will be highest within the interior of New England, the Vineyard still lies within the “moderate risk category,” according to Alexa Arieta, a health agent from the Oak Bluffs health department.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health issued a notice to the public on Monday, warning of the heat.

Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said temperatures are forecasted to reach the low and to 80’s on the Island. But the primary concern is the humidity.

“The main thing is the increase in humidity, which will make it hard for people to cool off,” said Williams. “And it won’t cool down much at night either.”

High 60’s and low 70’s are the lowest temperatures expected, he said.

The temperature pattern is expected to continue throughout the week, and into the weekend.

Periods of high temperatures like this are not unusual on the Island, according to Williams. About two summers ago more frequent heat waves were the result of a hotter, drier climate.

What’s more unusual about this year’s summer climate is the humidity that won’t let up. “We don’t often get really humid air sticking around for longer than a week,” said Williams.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health note that when it comes to particularly vulnerable populations, pregnant people, anyone under the age of 5 and over the age of 65, and people working or exercising outdoors are most at risk.

Although local cooling centers aren’t set up on the Island, Arieta recommends staying hydrated, planning outdoor activities for morning or evening hours when temperatures are slightly cooler, and making sure to stay in the shade.

It’s also important to remember to never leave pets in vehicles or outdoors for extended periods of time, she said.