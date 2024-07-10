Academic honors

Graduation

Gus Nye Hoy, of Oak Bluffs, from Clark University. Hoy graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Hoffman Hearn of Vineyard Haven, from Plymouth State University.

Caroline Moffet of Oak Bluffs, from Eastern Connecticut State University

President’s list

Maximillian Vaughn of Edgartown, at Dean College.

Dean’s list

Gabriella Carr of West Tisbury, at Roger Williams University.

Andrea Pachico of Vineyard Haven, at Roger Williams University.

Bethany Cardoza of Edgartown, at the University of Hartford.

Lauren Pagliccia of Oak Bluffs, at Dean College.

Annabelle Cutrer of Vineyard Haven, at Dean College.