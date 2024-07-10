Court Report: June 24 – July 11, 2024

June 24

Gentil Mendes, Oak Bluffs; 29, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, license not in possession: continued to pretrial hearing.

Weverton Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; 34, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

June 25

Neil Howell, Edgartown; 41, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, deface property: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 26

Troy Hobby, Edgartown; 53, abuse prevention order violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Troy Hobby, Edgartown; 53, abuse prevention order violation, malicious destruction of property over $1200, leave scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 27

Josiel DaSilva, East Falmouth; 38, threat to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Samantha Arnold, Chelmsford MA; 30, shoplifting by asportation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Anthony Marcantonio, Edgartown; 35, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of an opened container of alcohol in motor vehicle, class E drug possession: continued to file plea bargain.

Corinne Biorci, Vineyard Haven; 42, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

June 28

Kaique De Olivera, Hyannis; 23, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Eduardo Enrique Costa, Oak Bluffs; 29, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Eduardo Dasilva, Edgartown; 22, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Fabio Onorio Da Silva, Vineyard Haven; 39, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Keven DeSousa Silva, Falmouth; 27, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Luidi Silva, Vineyard Haven; 22, lights violation, number plate violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 1

Sebastian Caldwell, Chilmark; 42, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation: case closed.

David Millen, Vineyard Haven; 30, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued for payment.

David Millen, Vineyard Haven; 30, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued for payment.

July 3

Chrystal Angelini-Thomas, New Bedford; 50, two counts of disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jonathan Jacobs, Oak Bluffs; 34, assault and battery on elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.

Boston Leger, Rowayton Conn.; 19, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, assault with dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 5

Renan Paladin, Vineyard Haven; 39, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding in violation of a special regulation: case closed.

Jhully Gomes, Vineyard Haven; 20, improper use of credit card over $1,200, credit card fraud over $1,200, larceny of credit card, larceny over $1,200 by single scheme: continued to pretrial hearing.

Welington Assis, Vineyard Haven; 28, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Gabriela Vieira, Edgartown; 21, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: case closed

Claudiane Reis, Vineyard Haven; 45, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: case closed.

Luigi Caldeira, Edgartown; 21, no inspection/sticker, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Kathleen De Campos, Vineyard Haven: 24, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of a special regulation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Kathleen De Campos, Vineyard Haven: 24, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.