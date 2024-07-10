Wow! It sure was busy here last week, wasn’t it? So many people. But whenever we went out to do errands, we made out pretty well and had good experiences. Back roads and having a strategy are key to summer survival.

Happy birthday to Melissa DeOliveira and Scott Ellis on July 8, Courtney Corwin on July 11, and Megan Bettencourt on July 14.

I spoke with Jean Bishop, who asked me to send a special happy birthday wish to her grandson, William (“Charlie”) Bishop, son of Grace and EPD Sgt. Will Bishop. Charlie will be 3 on July 13, so here’s wishing Charlie a GREAT third birthday!

Kids can stop by the Edgartown library on Fridays to “Adopt a Stuffed Animal.” Visit the library every Friday throughout the summer to pick up a mystery bag with your own stuffed animal to read to and keep, while supplies last.

Looking for something different to do? Take part in the “Jaws Experience Escape Room Game” at Pirates Puzzle Escape Room, daily from 11:10 am to 12:05 pm, located at 23 Winter St. This is a 45-minute escape room game that takes place inside a replica of the Orca. Your job is to solve clues and save the town of Amity by defeating Jaws within 45 minutes. Win and you get a prize. The cost is $28 per person. Kids 3 and under are free.

The Generations Picnic is on Friday, July 12, from 4:30 to 7 pm. Started in 2008, this beloved event features family-fun activities, games, DJ tunes, and yummy food and beverages to delight all generations. Enjoy a bouncy house, photo bus, face painting, lawn games, henna, wiffle ball game, and dancing. Be part of this summer family tradition. Tickets are $150 for adults and $35 for children.

“Jaws” is the drive-in movie for Friday, July 12 at the YMCA. Gates open at 7:45 pm. The film starts at 8:30 pm. General-admission tickets are available by visiting circuitarts.org.

Artist Elizabeth Langer’s paintings and collages will be on display in the program room of the Edgartown library throughout the month of July. The exhibit will be available to view during the library program room’s open hours.

M.V. Art Association members Kathy Poehler, Anna Finnerty, Lynn Hoeft, Debra Gaines, Warren Gaines, and Amy Size are showing their latest work at the Old Sculpin Gallery from July 13 through 19, with an opening reception on July 14 from 5 to 7 pm.

On Monday, July 15, from 3:30 to 4:30, there will be a “Mindfulness and Loving-Kindness Meditation Class” at the Edgartown library. Led by Thai monk Boonyod Nonthong (Monk Benny), participants will practice loving-kindness meditation. Registration is not required.

There will be a book signing of “Black Home Ownership on Martha’s Vineyard: A History” by Tom Dresser and Richard Taylor, on July 11 at 2 pm at the Edgartown Council on Aging.

Have a great week. Stay cool and be kind.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.