Real Estate Transactions: July 1 – 5, 2024

Edgartown

July 2, William Lembeck and Harriet Lembeck sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 403 Week 23 to Joseph J. Mazzochi and Kathy M. Mazzochia for $2,000.

July 2, Janet Claire Murphy and Kevin Paul Murphy, trustees of Murphy Family Living Trust, and Deborah J. Moreau sold 9 17th St. South to Scott W. Wilson and Heather C. Wilson, trustees of 9 Seventeenth Street South Realty Trust, for $21,200.

July 2, John G. Bias and Marcia L. Bias sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 405 Week 18 to Paulette Blasser for $1,000.

July 2, Tracy Jalbert-Venuti sold 131 North Water St. units 91 and 91A and 0 Harborside View Suites Condo to Anthony Di Peso for $1,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 1, AdaCo LLC sold 31 Ice Pond LLC to 31 Ice Pond LLC for $2,250,000.

July 2, Island Vineyard Properties LLC sold 45 Menahan St. to 45 Menahan St LLC for $1,320,000.

July 3, Beatrice C. O’Connor, Ralph A. Carrieri Jr., and the Estate of Guy Carrieri, also known as Guy J. Carrieri, sold 30 Olive St. to Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 30 Olive Street Nominee Trust, for $685,000.