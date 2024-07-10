Taqueria opens in Vineyard Haven

1 of 5

Through smiles and cheers, Vineyard Haven taqueria El Barco celebrated its grand opening in a red-ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, facing the waterfront that inspired its title.

Part of the brief ceremony included a large check — a total of $1,000 gifted to the Martha’s Vineyard Food Pantry. The donation’s title: “Taco of Love.”

“El barco” in Spanish translates to “the boat,” reflecting the restaurant’s location overlooking the ferry in Vineyard Haven. The establishment specializes in tacos and tequila.

El Barco lies on Union Street in Vineyard Haven, sitting at the Old Stone Bank property.

“We’ve just been blown away by the fact that so many locals have come here,” said owner Patrick Lyons, noting an influx of guests over the past few days since its soft launch.

Along with Lyons at the ribbon-cutting was Chef Dell Leandro; Erica Dorsey, director of marketing; and Vincent Lombardi, head of operations. From the Martha’s Vineyard Food Pantry, development director Virginia Barbatti and co-executive director Michelle Gittlen stood alongside El Barco’s team.

Erica Ashton, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, stood beside both the restaurant and food pantry staff at the opening, making a few congratulatory remarks.

She said she was excited for the restaurant’s opening and donation to the food pantry. Moments later, Dorsey raised a large pair of scissors to cut the ribbon down the middle.