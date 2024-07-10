I am not a covetous person, but every year when those orange late azaleas bloom at the entrance to the Polly Hill Arboretum, I am seized by a passionate envy beyond all bounds. They are lovely. They would look even lovelier blooming on the edge of our woods, or along our driveway. It is an unlikely wish. I have been told they are decidedly difficult to propagate. At least I have the pleasure of seeing them. All of us do, every time we drive down State Road.

It is daylily season, another delight in the gardening year. I love being surprised every morning by what is blooming. Brilliant gold, soft peach, creamy white, double orange, red, pink, yellow, they are all beautiful. The plain orange ones remind me of the big patch of them my mother had planted by the stone wall in the yard of my childhood home. Ubiquitous they may be, but they are still the essence of old New England yards, the way that lilacs are, or pachysandra. They are comfortable, beloved old friends.

Merry Farm Pottery will host its first open studio of the summer. Micah Thanhauser has invited two other artists to show their work, too, so expect to see glass by Calder Martin, and pottery by Olin Gannon. Hours are Friday, July 12, 4-7 pm, and Saturday, July 13, 11 am to 5 pm.

Elizabeth Langer will teach a collage workshop for adults at the Edgartown library on Saturday, July 13, 2 to 4 pm. Materials will be provided. Sign up on the library website, edgartownlibrary.org. Her paintings and collages are on exhibit there through the month.

The West Tisbury Church Berry Festival is this Saturday, from noon to 4 pm. There will be shortcakes, smoothies, parfaits, and pies for sale. This year, festival organizers are partnering with Island Eats MV, serving everything in eco-friendly reusable bowls and cups.

Kara Taylor’s opening gallery reception, “The Seeded Pages,” is Sunday afternoon from 5 to 8 pm. Summer hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

At the West Tisbury library:

Thursday, July 11, come at noon to meet Buster, a certified service dog, and his person, Carl.

Friday, July 12, at 3 pm, a workshop for kids to make vegetable sculptures, good preparation for the Ag Fair.

Saturday, July 13, 11 am to noon, a collage and poetry workshop with Rachel Rosekind. All ages are welcome. At 1 pm, there will be an artist’s reception for sculptor David M. Joseph. At 3 pm, Marsha Winsryg will present photographs and discuss her African Artists Community Development Program in Zambia.

Tuesday, July 17, 3:30 pm, a drawing workshop with Jennifer Burkin for 10- to 18-year-olds. Materials will be provided. Sign up at lhearn@clamsnet.org. An exhibit by the Bonsai Club will be at the library through July 20.

Wednesday, July 17, 10:30 am, a Farmers’ Market storytime at the Ag Hall. At 3:30 pm, biologists will bring a variety of sea creatures in a Shellfish Touch Tank for families to hold and learn about different marine invertebrates.

The Climate Book Club will meet on July 21 to discuss “Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet,” by Thich Nhat Hanh. Get your copy at the library.

Postcard parties are still going strong. They have moved to the Stevens Chapel at the Unitarian Church, 238 Main St., V.H., still on Mondays, 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Cards have a nonpartisan message: “Get out and vote.” Postcards are provided. Please bring stamps.

You may have noticed the two newly planted trees in front of Alley’s parking lot. They are hybrid chestnuts. We will have many years of pleasure watching them grow.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.



