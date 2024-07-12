Island woman pleads not guilty to credit card fraud

A 20-year old Vineyard Haven resident is facing charges related to credit card fraud after allegedly spending nearly $6,000 with someone else’s card.

Jhully Gomes was arraigned on July 5 on four offenses including improper use of a credit card over $1,200, credit card fraud over $1,200, larceny of a credit card, and larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme.

Police reports show that in December 2023, a 17-year-old victim sent his card information to then 19-year-old Gomes for her to use for an online purchase. The two were co-workers. The victim told police that he noticed a number of unauthorized purchases to Martha’s Vineyard boutique Lapie Clothing.

In an interview between Gomes and the Police department, she admitted to the purchases and apologized. She added that she had made five to six additional purchases, amounting to about $5,000 in charges, which she said she intended to pay back.

Police report that there were 57 alleged fraudulent transactions made by Gomes, with a grand total of $5,860.21 spent through fraudulent purchases.

After rescheduling due to an absent interpreter, an arraignment was held on July 5 where she plead not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 6.