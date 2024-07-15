Chilmark special makes quick work of single-article warrant

Registered voters of Chilmark voted to transfer the sum of $403,831.63 from the General Stabilization Fund Monday night at a special town meeting.

Held at the Chilmark Community Center, the meeting, scheduled for 7:30 pm, needed 25 people for a quorum and a two-thirds majority to pass the one article on the docket. Thirty-four people came to vote on the agenda item.

The meeting started with a moment of silence for Ron Rappaport, year-round resident of Chilmark.

There was little discussion, and the meeting was adjourned by 7:38 pm. Some items in the article included $75,000 designated for a reserve fund to be administered by the financial advisory committee for the fiscal year that began July 1 of this year, $50,000 to replace personal computers at town hall, $25,000 to purchase and install “Traffic Calming solutions” on Basin Road in Menemsha, and $50,000 to fund the first year of the ten year facilities management plan.

The article was carried unanimously.

One portion of the article was amended and stricken from the vote: $30,000 for public accessibility improvements at Menemsha Beach.

Read the entire warrant article here.