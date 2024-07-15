Fear the upheaval of our democracy

To the Editor:

It appears that we are in an exceptionally fearful time. Saturday’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump plays too close to the historical rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany during the early parts of the 20th Century and the rumblings of WWII. With an older, failing statesman as president and a weakened Democracy, plus the Supreme Courts’ decision to give presidents presumptive immunity for actions while in office, a huge door of future questionable decisions has been opened. If Donald Trump becomes president, I feel it will be as if the floodgates were opened giving him free reign to continue lying, to speak falsehoods and the real possibility of a complete autocratic government.

I further believe, what we are witnessing is the beginning of the Perfect Storm, an upheaval in our Democracy.

D Hodsdon

Vineyard Haven