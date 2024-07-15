Smoking oil burner prompts closure of Tisbury businesses

Nobody was hurt after an oil burner malfunction prompted a heavy emergency response to a three-story, Vineyard Haven Main Street building on Monday.

According to Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Rolston, the oil burner in the basement of 58 Main Street backfired and smoke poured into the bottom floor as a result.

Rolston said that firefighters turned off the burner and used a fan to remove the smoke and carbon monoxide.

There was no damage to the two businesses in the building — Island Music and Blue Fathom Gallery — so the deputy chief said he expects they will be able to reopen soon.

While no one was hurt, police rescued a chihuahua that tried biting an officer.

Rolston said a technician will be inspecting the building.

Tisbury Police blocked off traffic on a segment of Main Street between Cromwell Lane and Church Street. Union Street was also blocked off from traffic. There were impacts to congestion beyond the scene as well: traffic was backed up all the way to the Lagoon Pond drawbridge.

Around 11 emergency vehicles responded to Main Street with mutual response from Oak Bluffs and Edgartown firefighters.

Rolston said manpower can sometimes be an issue during this time of the year, which is why mutual aid from neighboring town fire departments were called.

“It’s the downtown area, that’s why we called in mutual aid,” Rolston said. “Just to be safe.”