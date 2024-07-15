Weigh in on the High School building project

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School will be holding public information sessions across the Island this week, looking to hear your thoughts on the high school building project.

The project, a collaboration between the school district, CHA Consulting, and Boston-based Tappé Architects, is in its visioning stage.

“Community members are encouraged to join listening sessions to meet the architects and share their thoughts,” says the high school’s “Building Tomorrow Together” page.

So far, the project has been accepted into the Massachusetts School Building Authority project, through which Vineyard towns could be reimbursed for nearly 40 percent of the costs of renovating and upgrading the 64-year-old school.

Schematics and overall costs for the project are yet to be determined, though the school hopes to have several schematic designs ready for town voters by December.

On July 16, hourlong community listening sessions will be held at 11 am at the Vineyard Haven Library, 1 pm at the Aquinnah Library, 3 pm at the Chilmark Library, and 5 pm at the Oak Bluffs Library.

On July 17, sessions will be held at 3 pm at the West Tisbury Library, 5 pm at the Edgartown Library, and 7 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.