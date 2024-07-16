Barbara Hart Roberts, 93, died on July 9, 2024, at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oak Bluffs.

Barbara was the daughter of Stanley and Lois Hart. She was born on May 6, 1931, in Connecticut. Barbara spent many summers of her youth in Harthaven on Martha’s Vineyard. Later in life she spent several months each year at her house on Abel’s Hill in Chilmark, and considered the Island her second home. She enjoyed riding horses, reading books, sewing, and sailing. She was a friend to all animals, especially horses and dogs. She was a longtime member of St. George’s Episcopalian Church in Middlebury, Conn., and enjoyed helping with its annual Gingerbread Village.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Lois Hart, Wendy Bujak, Linda Acton, and Barbara Anne Roberts; her granddaughter, Samantha Joyce; and two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Evan Joyce. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Judy Hart; her son, Bruce Roberts; and her companion, Clifford Knox.

Private burial will be at Abel’s Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, P.O. Box 1088, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.