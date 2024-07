Wiley Ramón Saltmarsh

Cristina Saltmarsh and Joshua Saltmarsh of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Wiley Ramón Saltmarsh, born on July 8, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wiley weighed 7 pounds, 13.4 ounces.



Krew Beckham Doyle

Amber Doyle and Marc Doyle of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Krew Beckham Doyle, on July 9, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Krew weighed 8 pounds, 14.3 ounces.