Brett A. Maciel

Brett Adam Maciel, 35, of Bristol, R.I., passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2024.

He was born in Oak Bluffs on April 11, 1989. Brett currently worked for Aspen Aerogel as an industrial mechanic. Fishing and playing video games were hobbies that he loved.

Brett was a man of many talents and a stubborn determination, leaving behind a legacy of love, creativity, and devotion to his family and passions. Brett was a loving father who cherished every moment with his daughter. They shared a unique bond over their love for movies, art, and music. Brett’s love for art and music was something he eagerly shared with his daughter. He spent countless hours teaching her to appreciate the beauty of creativity, from strumming the bass guitar to giving advice on her sketches. Their shared artistic endeavors forged a deeper bond and filled their home with music and art. Many days were spent making unforgettable memories on their special dates to the movies. Every year, Father’s Day brought a new fishing license, symbolizing his love for fishing and his joy in the great outdoors.

Brett and Melynda were inseparable since their first date, 11 years ago. They celebrated their love with an amazing outdoor wedding surrounded by their loved ones. Their love was never a question; they shared and expressed their love for each other multiple times a day.

Brett’s love extended beyond his immediate family to his parents, his siblings, siblings-in-law, and his nieces and nephews. He cherished these relationships deeply, and took pride in being an uncle. He was especially proud to be named “Uncle B” to his nephew Mathew Jack, a title he wore with great honor and joy. An avid gamer, Brett spent countless hours immersed in the world of Diablo 3. His love for video games was matched by his musical talent; he was a skilled bass player, and had a natural artistic flair. Many family vacations were spent camping and fishing, reflecting his love for nature and adventure.

Brett’s enthusiasm extended to sports; he was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants and the Boston Bruins. His passion for these teams was infectious, and brought joy to those around him. He loved watching wrestling since he was a child; his eyes lit up with joy while watching old wrestling matches of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Professionally, Brett found fulfillment in his dream job as an industrial mechanic. His expertise and dedication were evident in his work, and he shared a special bond with the guys he worked with. He relished the time spent tinkering with his beloved Subaru Forester during his off-hours. Brett also valued his friendships with a small group of great friends who were down-to-earth, honest, good people. Their companionship and support meant the world to him, and added richness to his life.

Brett’s spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those who knew and loved him.

Brett is survived by his loving daughter, Jessica; his beloved wife of eight years, Melynda; his father, Timothy Maciel, and his wife Charlene; his mother, Shannon Johnso,n and her husband Steven; his siblings, Amber Pierce and her fiancé Zach Van Dyk, Timothy Maciel, and Tyler Maciel; maternal grandparents William and Sheila Moon; father-in-law and mother-in-law Denis and Gina Durrell, and their children and families; as well as by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins; and by his cat, King. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Gerald and Norma Maciel.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 2 to 5 pm at Introvigne Funeral Home, 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, Conn. Burial will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit introvignefuneralhome.com.