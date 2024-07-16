Chef Deon’s flavorful kitchen

1 of 5

Recently, my son David and I decided to treat ourselves to dinner out. After considering several options in Tisbury and Oak Bluffs, we chose to dine at Chef Deon’s Kitchen at the VFW. This proved to be an excellent choice.

Upon entering the hall, we were faced with a board filled with delicious and mouthwatering choices. After being seated in a cozy, informal room, much like an expanded home kitchen, we spent some time exploring our options. We would try the fresh sea bass and one of the Jamaican chef’s specialties, the jerk chicken.

Both meals were excellent. The fish was perfectly prepared, light and tasty, enhanced by a lovely sauce. This was accompanied by potatoes and broccoli. The jerk chicken was also sumptuous; a sweet, savory, and spicy offering, which was paired with rice and beans.

As we were relaxing, Chef Deon joined us. He pointed out some artwork which had recently been added to the walls. This was a result of a visit by South American artist Marco Nereo Rotelli, who had recently been on Martha’s Vineyard. After touring the Island, eating at many restaurants and taking in various ambiences, Smith found the VFW’s kitchen to be the warmest and coziest. He also declared Chef Deon to be the best chef on Martha’s Vineyard. And he decided to exhibit his artwork there, further enhancing the warmth of the little restaurant.

Chef Deon’s Kitchen at the VFW, 14 Towanticut St., Oak Bluffs, 508-627-0330. Visit chefdeon.com.