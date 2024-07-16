Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members and guests of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play six games of our favorite pastime. The results were as follows:

First, Bill Russell with a beautiful, perfect card 13/6 +116

Second, Sharon Barba with a 12/5 +61 card

Third, Michelle Aluia with a 10/5 +10 card

Fourth, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 + 14 card

Fifth, Bob Hakenson with a 8/4 +17 card

There were two 24-point hands, by Margot Buddy, a visitor, and George Giosmas.

There were a total of eight skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Department dining room. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.