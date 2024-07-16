Donald Joseph Thomas Jr., 78, of Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs, died on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Donald was born in Cambridge on June 27, 1946. He was the brother of Richard (Dawn) of Las Vegas, Kenneth (Eileen) of Cape Cod, Michael (Kathy) of Maine, James of Texas, Linda Thomas of Pennsylvania, and Jayne Branagan of Indiana; and was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Helen D. (Furtado) Thomas, and his brother, Paul Thomas.

Donald was a carpenter by trade, and was in the Army during the Vietnam era, and was honorably discharged with the rank of SP-5. His ashes will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery at a later date. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and more information.