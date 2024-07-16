I don’t know about you but I’ve been feeling a little soggy for the past week or so. Between the humidity and the rain, everything is damp. But the gardens surely have benefited from the rain on Saturday. Here’s to some sunny beach days soon.

I was remiss last week in not paying tribute to Gus Ben David on the news of his recent passing. Gus taught so many Islanders about animals and their habitats, and rescued and cared for so many animals over the years. His death is a big loss for the humans and critters of M.V. My condolences to the family.

In their new book, “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard,” Thomas and Joyce Dresser dive into the Vineyard’s melting pot, exploring the impact of different cultures on the Island’s diverse culinary history. Claudia Taylor invites the public to an author talk, book signing, and potluck dinner at the Edgartown library to celebrate the book on Friday, July 19, from 6:30 to 8 pm. Bring a dish to share that represents the culinary spirit of the Vineyard!

Happy birthday to Betsi Convery Luce on July 15, Jim Kelleher, Summer De Souza, and my godmother, Nancy Mannering, on July 17, Susan Shea on July 20, and Shannon Morris and my favorite son, Riley Craig, on July 21.

On Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30 am, you can join a Felix Neck naturalist for a kayak tour of Sengekontacket Pond. Paddle the salt marsh and search for pond wildlife. All trips focus on the natural history of saltwater communities found on Martha’s Vineyard. The cost is $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is the Friday night drive-in movie at the YMCA on July 19. Gates open at 7:30 pm, and the movie starts at 8:15. You may also enjoy “The Boy and the Heron,” which plays at the drive-in on July 20 at 8:15 pm. Tickets are available at circuitarts.org.

The Animal Shelter of M.V.’s Celebration of Pets is on Saturday, July 20, at 1 pm at the Ag Hall. Enjoy two hours of family-friendly live events, blessing of the animals, instructional presentations, face painting, and community outreach.

Also on Saturday, July 20, is the fourth annual Parade of Sail at Memorial Wharf at 12 pm. Enjoy the beautiful catboat parade, and then wrap up the morning with a delightful, family, Mad Martha’s Ice Cream social at the Old Sculpin Gallery from 1 to 2 pm.

Local author Kate Feiffer will be at Edgartown Books signing her new novel, “Morning Pages,” on Sunday, July 21, from 1 to 3 pm. Also at Edgartown Books that day from 4 to 5:30 pm, Cynthia Riggs will sign her memoir, “Wait, Spring.”

Don’t forget the Edgartown Village Market at the Daniel Fisher House on Tuesdays from 10 am to 2 pm, where you can find farm-fresh produce, flowers, and provisions, and one-of-a-kind artisanal goods.

Have a great week. Remember the patience and kindness mantra. It helps.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.