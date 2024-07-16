El Barco: Our ship’s come in

1 of 5

El Barco translates as “the boat” from Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Given its prime location overlooking the Steamship Authority terminal in Vineyard Haven, the name is more than fitting for this new outdoor bar and restaurant that specializes in “tacos and tequilas,” and which just held a grand opening last week.

The owner, Patrick Lyons, a pioneer of the bar and restaurant business in greater Boston, has been a summer resident of the Island for more than 30 years. He was married here to Kristina Lyons, and their two grown children, Lucy and Wyatt, came of age here through summer and the shoulder seasons. With Patrick spending more and more time on the Island, he said he established El Barco because he saw a unique chance to create something that the Island did not have. He fell in love with the possibilities — and persevered through the municipal planning hurdles that came with repurposing the old Stone Bank property into something new.

“There is not anything else like it on the Island: a place that has a good vibe and that is welcoming to all, from a family just arriving on vacation to a longtime Vineyard celebrity to a work crew just coming off the job,” he said last week at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening.

“If there is one thing we need these days, it is a place where we can all come together,” he added.

And El Barco lives up to that hope. For one thing, the prices are reasonable, and so you will not break the bank if you are taking out your family. You can get two tacos and a cold beer for $19, not including tax and tip. There are few places anywhere on the Island that can offer that.

If you spend time there, you will likely see the classic family scene of parents picking up their kids and grandkids at the ferry and starting a summer vacation with an affordable night out.

Or you might see some Hollywood wattage among the soft, sunset light that paints the bar in the early evening. Larry David, wearing his signature LD hat, was seen last week in the restaurant having a meal. His quick review, which was offered exclusively to The MV Times: “Best taco I’ve ever had.”

And amid the din punctuated by the ferry’s whistle as it comes and goes, you might hear a work crew high-fiving over another Red Sox win on the two large-screen TVs. One night this week, seated at the same horseshoe bar where we saw Larry David, were two brothers, Joe and Tucko Cosgrove, watching the MLB Home Run Derby get underway after a long, hot day at work. Joe, 33, is a carpenter living in Woods Hole and working on the Island. His brother, Tucko, 26, who runs the TC Painting Co. out of Edgartown, was dropping him off at the 7:15 pm ferry, and they had enough time to share a beer and two tacos each.

Joe ordered a set of pork tacos with a Corona. Total price: $19.

“The beer is perfect. Very cold, and that is crucial on a hot day like this,” said Joe, gripping the bottle with thick, calloused fingers. “You tell me anywhere you can get a beer and two tacos for under $20.”

“Well, that is if you only order one beer,” quipped his kid brother, Tucko, with a smile and a few splashes of white paint on his hands.

On this night, the place was hopping. Waiting for a big table for the whole family were the Cabrals, mother and father, their son Christian, and several grandchildren. They were next in line.

“We love this place. The perfect spot for a family dinner,” said Christian Cabral, who grew up on the Island, and is working on the waterfront restoring a mainmast for the historic tall ship Alabama.

I loved all these stories that one of my colleagues helped me track down, but truthfully I was pretty focused on my own chance to dine here. As a devoted fan of Mexican cuisine, I was thrilled to visit El Barco and explore its menu.

As any true taco enthusiast knows, it’s not just about the tacos themselves, but also the sides. From the Elotes ($9) to the Chicken Flautas ($14), I found myself genuinely torn on where to begin, a delightful challenge, to say the least. Luckily, arriving with a hearty appetite allowed me the opportunity to sample them all.

I, of course, had to start my order with chips, salsa, and guac ($14), as it felt like a mandatory celebration of the essentials. As I sat there and enjoyed the starters over conversation, crunching, and laughter, I made a mental note that if the salsa and guac were an indicator of how the rest of the main courses would be, then I was on the verge of having some of the best Mexican I’ve ever had. Fortunately for me, my instincts were right, and when the main courses arrived, I was in food heaven. I am definitely in sync with Larry David on high praise for El Barco. And as appreciative as the Cosgrove brothers coming off a construction job for the reasonable prices.

As our table for two slowly got smaller with all of the plates and baskets we ordered, I was smiling from ear to ear. Our table’s main courses consisted of the Fish Tacos ($15), the Steak Birria Burrito ($16), and the Pork Carnitas Rice Bowl ($12). Perfectly fried and topped with a punch of citrus slaw, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo, the fish tacos are a standout choice, and a wonderful balance of flavors and textures. I luckily got to have that dish all to myself, as I’m not a great sharer. Fortunately the guest at my table was nicer than me, so I was able to try everything. The servings were plenty, and even enough to take home and enjoy for lunch.

The steak burrito overflowed with rice, black beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo, making any burrito enthusiast ready to place an order to go. Even when venturing beyond my usual choices, the pork carnitas rice bowl proved to be a delightful choice that brings every element of the burrito, but in a different font.

For dessert, the Churros ($11), dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon, provided a sweet finale that was impossible to resist.

The friendly service and vibrant setting made every bite that much better, making El Barco not just a dinner plan but an experience worth revisiting. Although I ordered enough for an army, there are still more options to try at El Barco, and I cannot wait to go back. A must-try spot in the heart of Vineyard Haven Harbor, and an atmosphere filled with gorgeous sunsets, smiling people, and great food — what’s better than that? I find myself hoping that friends or family are going to ask me to pick them up at the boat, and I am definitely going to tell them I will meet them next to the ferry terminal, where they will find me at El Barco, and I will remind them to please try to arrive around dinner time!

El Barco, 16 Union St., Vineyard Haven. Open every day, 11 am to 10 pm. Call 508-684-5001, or visit its website, elbarcomv.com.