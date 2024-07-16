“No form of violence can ever be excused in a society that wishes to call itself decent.” –Nelson Mandela

I am writing as we are watching a violent attack on the Republican candidate for president. No matter your politics or beliefs, I hope we can agree that violence is not acceptable if, as Mandela so wisely put it, we choose to be a decent society. The best way I can think to process this is become proactive for your beliefs, and try to inspire others to participate by voting.

A big thank-you to the Oak Bluffs lifeguards, who are doing a spectacular job again this summer! Matthew O’Rourke, Cameron, and the rest of the crew have been running drills every morning, actively patrolling the beach, and keeping beachgoers informed about swimming conditions and tides. We appreciate you!

July 18 is “Photographers Salon” at Featherstone, and this week features the amazing Jeremy Driesen. Jeremy will show and talk about his art; don’t miss this one, 6 pm at the Francine Kelly Gallery.

The M.V. Diversity Coalition kicks off its annual Truth and Joy Celebration on Thursday, July 18, with a concert at the M.V. Museum featuring the fabulous voice of Theresa Thomason and words from the Island’s own Jocelyn Coleman Walton. The evening will begin at 5 pm with honoring the people of Noepe with a film and music video in tribute to the Island’s Wampanoag Tribe. Tickets to this event are $40, and will benefit the M.V. Museum. Part two of the celebration will be the Cultural Diversity Fair at the Tabernacle on Saturday, July 20, from 12 to 5 pm. This event is free for the community, and will feature a marketplace with food, artisan tables, and music all afternoon.

The Sunset Concert series continues on the Tabernacle lawn with the Dock Dance Band this Friday, July 19. Bring your lawn chair and picnic at 6 pm for this Island favorite.

The annual Feast of the Holy Ghost is this weekend! This cherished tradition since the 1920s honors Queen Isabel’s crown and Portuguese culture. Head to the P.A. Club on Saturday the 20th for all the festivities, including the blessing of the food, live music, games, and more. On Sunday, the parade winds through Oak Bluffs to the club, led by the children and filled with music.

Our July full moon, the “Buck Moon,” will rise on July 21. It’s named for the antlers of the male deer reaching full growth; watch for this moon after sunset on Sunday.

Suzanne Reagan Pond celebrates her birthday on July 18, sharing the day with Nelson Mandela. On the 19th, sing happy birthday to Lynn Webster! Nikki Mercaldo celebrates on the 20th. Big birthday hugs to Kate Lefer and Janet Robichaud on July 21. Charlene Alley and Lisa Fitzpatrick celebrate on July 22. Skip Finley blows out his candles on the 23rd. Hugs and balloons to Stephanie daRosa on the 24th!

