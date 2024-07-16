Sally Anne Fritz, a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after a wonderful, long life, full of friends, families, neighbors, and loved ones. She was 89.

Born Sally Anne Johnson on Feb. 1, 1935, in Syracuse, N.Y., to parents Anne and Donald, she was the eldest daughter in a family of seven — two girls and five boys. Blessed with a passion to help others, Sally graduated from General Hospital of Syracuse School of Nursing in 1954, and dedicated her life to her profession, serving patients at hospitals in Syracuse, Montclair, N.J., and Martha’s Vineyard, where she eventually retired.

While working at Syracuse General Hospital in the 1950s, Sally was caring for a woman in her 40s suffering from cancer. The woman’s son, Kent, was granted a leave from the service to be with his ill mother, at which time she introduced him to Sally. As fate would have it, the two would marry in 1956. Together they raised four children, Sandra, Kevin, David, and Scott. Sally and Kent enjoyed 49 years together until she lost the love of her life in 2005.

Sally and Kent moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 1987. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, where she also sang in the choir. Sally enjoyed gardening, reading, breakfast at Linda Jean’s, drives up-Island, and coffee outings with friends, and she especially loved Christmastime. She cherished her friendships with her former colleagues and dear friends, Judy, Judy, and Louise.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Sandra Joyce, and son-in-law, Michael E. Joyce Jr. of Edgartown; her son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Christi, of Orlando, Fla.; her son, David, and daughter-in-law Kelly of Clearwater, Fla.; and her son, Scott, and daughter-in-law, Stacy, of Macungie, Penn. Sally, known as “Mom-Mom,” is also survived by her grandchildren, Kerry (Bobby) Branca and Brendan (Kesia) Long; Nicholas (Kellie) Fritz, Wesley (Karrie) Fritz and Samantha (Joe) Abbott; Jace Kelly; Ryan, Tyler, and Sydney Fritz; Travis Emerson, and eight great-grandchildren, Laila, Allie, and Jacob Branca; Dylan Long; Eve and Agnes Fritz; Philip Fritz; and Owen Abbott.

A celebration of Sally’s life will take place later this summer. The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the staff at Legends Senior Living and the (Hospice) Care Team who provided Sally with much care, kindness, and comfort during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations in Sally’s name be made to the Care Team (Hospice), 5325 Northgate Drive, Suites 207/210, Bethlehem, PA, 18017; or to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA, 02568; or to the United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 2549, Oak Bluffs, MA, 02557.