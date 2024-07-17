Court Report: June 28 – July 15, 2024

June 28

Jesiel Deamorim, Edgartown; 48, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended license, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 1

Mercer Kelly, Vineyard Haven; 24, assault and battery on family/household member, threat to commit crime: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ediones Cardoso, Vineyard Haven; 36, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jonathan Jacobs, Edgartown; 34, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Virgil Cray, Oak Bluffs; 52, vandalization of property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Virgil Cray, Oak Bluffs; 52, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Brianna Murray, Fort Wayne, Ind.; 28, shoplifting by asportation: case closed.

July 5

Fabrico Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 28, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Ronei Dacosta, Edgartown; 55, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

James Dillon, Oak Bluffs; 27, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 8

Valtencir Desouza, Milford; 41, operating under the influence of liquor/alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

July 11

Lynne Eppel, West Tisbury; 65, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection/sticker: continuance without finding schedule to terminate.

July 12

Eric Vincius Olivera, Edgartown; 28, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding: case closed.

Jorge Neto, Oak Bluffs; 33, permit unlicensed/suspended while operating a motor vehicle: case closed.

July 15

Christopher Camacho, Oak Bluffs; 31, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.