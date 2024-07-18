An excellent dog trainer, a good human

When I realized that my daughter, Nina, who has cystic fibrosis, had to go to the ER last week, I called Island dog trainer Jeremy Jones, and asked him to meet us at the hospital. Nina and her service dog, Sunny, have been working with Jeremy for a good while now, and Sunny goes everywhere with Nina beautifully, thanks to Jeremy. We had yet to bring Sunny into an ER, though, but Nina needed Sunny with her. Jeremy readily agreed, and he was there within minutes.

Going into the ER with a CFer is somewhat terrifying. Trying to keep Nina clear of all the germs, etc., from absolutely everything she comes in contact with is like trying to keep her dry in a pool. In addition, it was scary because Nina’s headache was so severe, my tough nugget was crying in pain. Jeremy stood stoically by, handling Sunny, holding her so her feet wouldn’t touch the inevitable germs on the floor. We were all learning how to manage having your service dog in the ER in the heat of the moment.

Jeremy went with the flow, always ready to help, keeping his eye on Sunny to ensure she was giving her best to Nina. When Nina needed an x-ray, Jeremy kept Sunny with him in the room, and worked her through the separation. When Nina was in pain, Jeremy made sure that Sunny was either right next to Nina, or on her, depending on what Nina needed.

It was not an easy visit. It was upsetting and nerve-wracking. A sick CFer always is. But Jeremy came to the rescue. I didn’t have to worry about Sunny at all, but rather keep my focus on Nina. He brought a calming energy to the room, and told stories of his experiences with various dogs. I could not have done this without him! Unfortunately, for his troubles, he was exposed to COVID, which was Nina’s diagnosis. Unbelievable! But Jeremy took it in stride. We are so very grateful for all his work with Nina and Sunny, and his willingness to learn and understand Nina’s unique needs. He is more than an excellent trainer, he’s one good human.

Claudia Nelson

Vineyard Haven