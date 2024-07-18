First lady coming to Martha’s Vineyard

First Lady Jill Biden will be making a visit to Vineyard Haven for a campaign fundraiser on July 29.

The event is part of the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden for President, the Democratic National Committee and several State Democratic Parties.

Tickets for attendants are starting at $2,500, and ticket money will contribute to their campaign.

“This is a unique opportunity to meet Jill on her first visit to the island this cycle and get more engaged with the campaign,” said Robin Leeds, CEO of Winning Strategies and one of the event’s hosts, in an invitation message.

David Letterman, American television host and comedian, will also be in attendance as a special guest.

The reception will take place in the afternoon, although a specific time is to be announced. An address will be given upon RSVP.