Island hospital, flights impacted by global software outage

Due to a major worldwide software outage, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has reported cancellations today in all previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits. And the Vineyard airport, while not seeing significant impacts like some major airports, are expecting delayed flights.

All Mass General Brigham systems, as well as major businesses across the country, are being affected by this issue, according to Adam Bagni, director of communications at Mass General Brigham.

Emergency departments will remain open, and patients with urgent health concerns will still be provided with care. Patients who are currently receiving care at Mass General Brigham hospitals will also continue to do so.

This is all of the information being released as of now, according to Gregory Mathis, communications manager at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

If you are traveling to or from Martha’s Vineyard Airport, officials say to expect delays on Friday, although the airport seems to be in better shape than other parts of the country.

Airport manager Geoff Freeman said that Cape Air has been operating without issue locally and Jet Blue is up and running. But Delta and American Airlines have had to reboot their ticket counter computers and operations are taking longer to come together than normal.

As national and international flights get delayed off the Island, Freeman expects there to be back ups on the Vineyard.

“If you’re traveling today, I suggest checking in on time and checking with your airline, but we are expecting delays as the system recovers nationally,” Freeman said.

Logan International Airport is reporting significant delays and cancellations. “Due to a global computer outage affecting airlines, many flights are being delayed or canceled. “Please check with your airline before coming to the airport,” the airport said on social media.

The potential cause of the outage, as reported by BBC Radio, is an update to a product offered by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank put out a statement Friday saying that their systems have largely been unaffected and that its offices and ATMs are open. “Some systems may experience temporary delays throughout the day,” the statement said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”