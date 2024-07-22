Harbor Homes identifies new, permanent location

After years of searching and up against the clock, the Island’s only homeless shelter has identified a new location to house the Vineyard’s increasing population of homeless individuals over the winter months.

Harbor Homes, a nonprofit that aids individuals experiencing homelessness, is under agreement to purchase 112 Dukes County Ave. in Oak Bluffs and has begun the permitting process to build the Harbor Homes Center.

The building, down the street from the new food pantry facilities, has also been identified as a location for a year-round educational center that would provide support services for shelter guests; the facility would come with office space for staff members.

The nonprofit organization has rented a space from MV Community Services between the months of November and April since 2021, but the building is scheduled for demolition this upcoming February.

“We are forever grateful to MVCS for their generosity over the years but we knew this location was temporary. At times I worried that I didn’t know where we would land but I believe 112 Dukes County Ave will be a wonderful new home for the shelter,” Lisa Belcastro, director of the winter shelter, said in a press release.

Harbor Homes is restricted to only operating during the winter months by a state-funded grant but continues to provide year-round support to individuals experiencing homelessness with prevention programing and personal hygiene services. In recent months, the nonprofit also started an outreach program called the MV Cares Outreach Coalition, a coordinated effort of many Island organizations and businesses to help unhoused Islanders.

“A permanent location will allow us to do all our programming on-site, year-round and create much-needed stability for our guests,” Belcastro said.

This past year, though they could shelter only 20 people overnight, Harbor Homes saw 54 individuals throughout the winter season, 32 of whom were new to the shelter.