A thank you to President Biden

To the Editor:

The Edgartown Democratic Town Committee would like to express our deep appreciation, affection and admiration for President Joe Biden for successfully leading this country for the last four years with grace, compassion and dignity. He inherited an economic disaster, a global pandemic, and a reckless predecessor who refused to accept his defeat and chose instead to launch an armed insurrection against the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

President Biden quickly got to work getting vaccines distributed, re-opening schools and businesses and providing economic aid to those most affected. He signed historic laws that have invested in the American people, creating over 14.8 million jobs. His policies have kept inflation to the lowest of any developed country. Despite the forecasts, he kept us from sinking into a recession. He reestablished our commitment to our NATO allies and built an alliance in defense of Ukraine. His foreign policy, economic and legislative accomplishments are historic.

Joe Biden has been the most consequential President of our lifetimes. Yesterday, in an inspiring act of political self-sacrifice in defense of democracy, he withdrew from the 2024 presidential election and endorsed VP Kamala Harris. Joe Biden has demonstrated that he will always put our country before his own political ambitions. What a stark contrast with Donald Trump and his MAGA Christo-fascist movement. I encourage everyone to read what his Project 2025 has in store for this country.

It is with great enthusiasm that we join the millions of voices across the country in fully supporting and endorsing Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She is supremely qualified, experienced and ready to hit the ground running to continue working on behalf of the American people and in defense of our democracy. We could not be prouder to be Democrats in this historic moment.

Carla Cooper

Chair, Edgartown Democratic Town Committee