Cribbage Club results

Eighteen Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, Ed Montesion with a 13/6 +86 card

Second, Byram Devine with an 11/5 +74 card

Third, Margot Buddy with a 10/4 +91 card

Fourth, Seth Buddy with a 8/4. +35 card

Fifth, Ron Ferreira with a 7/3 +16 card

We had eight skunks (a game won by more than 30 points). The lone 24-point hand was awarded to Bill Russell.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the high school Culinary Department (across from the tennis courts) on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.