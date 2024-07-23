It’s still hot, although it feels slightly less hot at night and when we come downstairs in the early morning. There has been a nice breeze, though; that helps a lot. People who love summer say that this is perfect summer weather, as it should be expected. Some of us just don’t like the heat, especially after days and days of it.

Deer have once again discovered my daylilies, just as they were about to bloom in fullest profusion. I had seen a few colors early on when they first began to flower. To awaken to budless chewed sticks was more than disappointing. I always forget to spray them with deer repellant, so I have no one to blame but myself. I seem to forget so many things that are on a proper to-do list.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library annual Book Sale is in full swing, following a whole year of collecting and sorting and laying out on tables, all by volunteers. The tent outside the school is filled with possibilities. It’s always fun to find a special book by a favorite author. Best is the serendipity of discovering something you didn’t even know you were looking for. Book sale hours are 9 am to 3 pm through Monday, July 29. Books are half-price on Sunday and free on Monday.

A celebration of the life of Prudy Whiting is this Friday afternoon, July 26, 4 to 6 pm, at the Ag Hall. All are welcome.

When I stopped in to visit Bill and Betty Haynes, Bill handed me a sheet with information about a new booth that will debut at this year’s Ag Fair. He has been mulling the idea that everyone, especially kids, should know how to properly tie some basic knots: clove hitch, square knot, bowline, sheet bend, half-hitch, and taut line hitch. Bill is looking for some help for three-hour shifts so the booth can be open all four days of the Fair. Please call or email Bill Haynes,

508-338-2153, bbhaynes@comcast.net, or Adam Moore, 508-280-7883, moore@sheriffsmeadow.org.

Iyla Bohan has been riding at Arrowhead on our Thursdays together. She has theater camp at the Charter School in the morning, then off to Arrowhead. Iyla has been riding since she was 3 or 4, one of the many interests she pursues. I love watching her become more proficient and confident with every class. Watching a child grow up is a miracle.

Last Friday was the end of the first session of theater camp, when we were all invited to see the play that campers wrote, directed, made sets and costumes for, and acted in, their excellent play called “The Lost City in the Sky.” It was scary for a while, with pending doom in the air, but by the end the evil demons were thwarted, the stalwart citizens prevailed, the city and its residents were saved. Great acting, great songs, great stagecraft; all in all a great success. Iyla will be attending the next two-week session, and I can’t wait to see what the campers’ next production will be.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.