Boys and Girls Club director transitions to high school

Dhakir Warren, who has served as Executive Director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club since June 2021, will be leaving his post in August. Warren is transitioning to a new role as project coordinator for Project Vine and as a history teacher at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

In a press release, club officials say that they have seen significant growth and transformation under Warren’s leadership and that they’ve more than doubled the club’s membership, which now exceeds 380 Island youth.

Warren’s tenure was marked by the implementation of new services at the club such as food security initiatives, youth mental health counseling, and dental clinics. He introduced new programming and increased family and community engagement, while also building partnerships with youth organizations, community groups, and local businesses, a release from the club said announcing Warren’s transition.

Warren expressed pride in his accomplishments and the quality of the team he built. “The dedication and commitment of our staff to island youth has been the driving force behind our success,” he said. “Their talent and passion will continue to propel the Club forward.”

Board Chair Norman Rankow praised Warren’s impact. “Over the past three years, Dhakir, along with his talented staff, have elevated the Club to new heights,” he said. “He has guided the expansion of existing programs and developed innovative new ones for our youth. The Club’s offerings today represent a paradigm shift in our effectiveness and impact. We’re saddened to see him move on but we fully support his decision. He will be missed.”

Reflecting on his time at the Club, Warren said, “I am deeply honored to have led this organization.”