No First Lady, but possibly first First Man coming to the Island

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is now set to come to the Vineyard on July 29 for the campaign fundraiser event. According to the Harris Victory Fund’s updated invitation, Emhoff will replace First Lady Jill Biden, who was previously announced to attend.

The event will still feature David Letterman, American television host and comedian, as a special guest.

A specific time is still to be announced, although it is set for Monday afternoon, and the exact Vineyard Haven address will remain given upon RSVP.

Harris herself appeared on the Vineyard for a separate fundraiser last August, on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. Her sister, Maya Harris, owns a home in Katama.

A majority of tickets for Monday’s fundraising event cost $2,500, with money contributing to the campaign.

The event is part of a series across New England, according to New York Times reports. Emhoff is also expected to appear in Nantucket on July 30, and in Yarmouth, Maine, on July 31.