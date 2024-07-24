Poet’s Corner: Island Roads

Island Roads

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Beamers, rovers

beaters, dreamers

twenty-first century

machines roam the roads

across this piece of radiance

amidst the Atlantic.

Paths once traversed

by much earlier humans

nobler and saner

walking in lines

of earth energy

the Mother laid out

before time.

Multidimensional

roads that still remain

offering to carry all

who follow intuition and

practice compassion

to their true destination.

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily Instagram poems are available at #jeffagnoli.

