Poet’s Corner: Island Roads

Island Roads
By Jeffrey Agnoli
Beamers, rovers
beaters, dreamers
twenty-first century
machines roam the roads
across this piece of radiance
amidst the Atlantic.
Paths once traversed
by much earlier humans
nobler and saner
walking in lines
of earth energy
the Mother laid out
before time.
Multidimensional
roads that still remain
offering to carry all
who follow intuition and
practice compassion
to their true destination.
Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His daily Instagram poems are available at #jeffagnoli.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.