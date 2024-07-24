Real Estate Transactions: July 8 – 19, 2024

Chilmark

July 17, Douglas S. Goldsmith and Karen M. Pickus sold 67 Bijahs Way to Karen M. Pickus for $10.

Edgartown

July 8, Robert J. Walter sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 405 Week 34 to Ruth A. Galvani and Marissa L. Galvani for $14,500.

July 11, Paul C. Capodilupo and Jessica Ann Capodilupo sold 3A Magnolia Way to Mark Kelly for $2,050,000.

July 12, Eugenia Revson, trustee of Eugenia Revson Trust, sold 151 North Water St. and 0 Collins Cottage Suites 24 and 24A to Bevhamm 59 LLC for $3,250,000.

July 15, Richard Boyd, Michael Boyd, and the Estate of Margaret Elizabeth Boyd sold 11 Anthiers Way to Marcio Gomes Pereira, Maria Avansini Pereira, and Erlande Rodrigues Diniz for $1,300,000.

July 16, Susan Walpert Hass sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 253 Week 30 to Gregory Acerra for $35,000.

July 16, George J. Klingensmith, trustee of Klingensmith Family Trust, sold 182 Katama Road to 182 Katama Road LLC for $1,050,000.

July 16, James M. Dropkick sold 1 Magnolia Way Unit 6 to Margarita Speakman Kelly for $225,035.

July 19, Scott W. Morgan sold 45 North St. to Trent Quinn and Manda Quinn for $1,050,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 15, James L. O’Hare and Michael T. O’Hare, trustee of Oak Bluffs Realty Trust, sold 0 Chichawaukee St. Lot 1 to Michele E. Beasley Maloney for $895,000.

July 15, Martha M. Child sold 27 East Side Road to Christopher J. Priore and Daniel Seidman, trustees of 27 East Side Realty Trust, for $400,000.

July 17, Sally W. Formica, David Metell, and the Estate of Claudia Ann Metell sold 20 Tia Anna Lane to Joseph P. Fallo and Johanna M. Fallo for $965,000.

July 17, CapeBuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 4 Hopes Way to James J. O’Rourke and Laura E. Dadagian-O’Rourke for $1,900,000.

Tisbury

July 8, Jamie N. Atkins and John J. Atkins, trustees of the Jamie N. Atkins Revocable Trust and the John J. Atkins Revocable Trust, sold 26 Daggett Ave. to Kenda McTeigue for $1,232,500.

July 18, John D. Custer, trustee of Herbert Custer Revocable Trust, sold 189 Winyah Lane to Leigh A. Fairchild-Coppoletti and Derek M. Fairchild-Coppoletti for $1,370,000.

July 16, William Stevens, Heather Stevens, Linda Stevens, and Christopher Stevens sold 81 Old Lighthouse Road to Christopher Stevens and Linda Stevens for $700,000.

West Tisbury

July 9, Cynthia Lapier sold 670 State Road to Mark A. Preston and Patricia Olga Preston for $1,150,000.

July 10, Brian P. Bilsback and Maureen D. Hall, trustees of 2019 Hallbilsback Family Living Trust, sold 163 Charles Neck Way to Richard Campion and Shannon Campion for $1,635,000.

July 19, Huseby Meadows LLC sold 5 Huseby Mountain Road to CS-RE Huseby Meadows LLC for $1,500,000.

July 16, Gregory A. Pettit and Christine A. Pettit sold 275 Pond Road to Gregory A. Pettit and Christine A. Pettit, trustees of Pettit Family Realty Trust, for $1.