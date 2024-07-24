Heard on Main Street: Sometimes I am forgetful. But some of life is just as well forgotten.

The winner of the Tour de France was Tadej Pogacar, of UAE Team Emirate, the first to win both the Giro D’Italia and Tour de France in this century. A member of the American team, Matteo Jorgenson, came in fourth— one of the youngest cyclists, at 25.

The M.V. Playhouse offers readings of new works for one performance only. Kate Feiffer will read “Deja View,” a new play from her new novel “Morning Pages” on Monday, July 29, at 6 pm.

Our VH library presents “JAWS 50th,” about a book and movie that shocked the world into loving sharks. Free at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, on August 6 at 6 pm.

Online: Art history “The Quiet and Colorful World of Vermeer,” Thursday, August 1, at 10:30 am. Dutch artist of the 17th century Johannes Vermeer captured the daily life of ordinary people in his hometown of Delft. Register at our library,

Online: Armchair Travel to French Wine Regions. Explore the sites and wines of Provence, Côtes du Rhône, and Burgundy. Register to join in at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 6. Part of a series.

Next will be “Armchair Travel to Corsica,” online at 10:30 am on Tuesday, August 13. Corsica is the jewel of the Mediterranean. Politically French, historically tied to Genoa, Corsica is a free spirit in the Ligurian Sea with a French Mediterranean flavor and a Genoese nod. Register.

If you also adored Della Hardman: Celebrate Della Hardman Day with birthday cake, under a tent in Ocean Park, this Saturday.

First Friday, August 2, starts at 10 am at the Art Market on Beach Street Ext., moving with live music after 2 pm to Main Street and Owen Park.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Thomas E. Colligan today. Warm wishes for a very happy birthday on Friday to my lovely granddaughter, Rory Mayhew, and to Pam Cassel and Michael Bulkin. Saturday belongs to Michael Cobban and Nancy Zamarro. Many candles for Mickey Badnick and Greg Orcutt on Sunday.

Heard on Main Street: In case of fire, exit building before tweeting for help.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.