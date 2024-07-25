Built on Stilts celebrates 28 years

Built on Stilts exemplifies the shared language of dance through a beautifully egalitarian and inspiring six-night festival. This season features the work of performers from the Vineyard and beyond, with an amalgam of professionals, amateurs, young and old. What began in 1997 as a one-night concert featuring the work of seven choreographers has since ballooned into a Vineyard institution that reflects the Island’s remarkable artistic spirit.

The festival’s all-inclusive philosophy has attracted an enormous range of choreographic sophistication and technical ability, defining the festival with its collective energy and creative output. Built on Stilts is a home where professional participants are free to experiment, and fledgling performers can discover the joy of making dances. The program varies each night. There’s sure to be something for every taste.

Built on Stilts, at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs, August 8 – 10 and 17 – 19. Admission is free. No reservations or tickets required to attend. Doors open at 7:30 pm with a drum circle and dancers warm-up. Dance shows start at 8 pm, and are approximately one hour without intermission. Detailed festival schedule and more info at builtonstilts.org.