Edgartown Council on Aging: August 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

10 am: Writing Through

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

August calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

August 1: 1 pm, Bingo with Pat

August 8: 2 pm, Book Talk, Tom Dresser presents “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard”

August 12: Hearing Checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment.

August 13: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department

August 13: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness clinic with town nurse

August 15: Michael Quinlan on Israel.

August 16: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.

August 22: Bingo with Pat August 23: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in August.

August 29: Bingo with Pat