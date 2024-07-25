Edgartown Council on Aging: August 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 10 am: Writing Through
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
August calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
August 1: 1 pm, Bingo with Pat
August 8: 2 pm, Book Talk, Tom Dresser presents “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard”
August 12: Hearing Checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an appointment.
August 13: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
August 13: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness clinic with town nurse
August 15: Michael Quinlan on Israel.
August 16: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.
August 22: Bingo with Pat August 23: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in August.
August 29: Bingo with Pat