‘Give Me Shelter’ art show and sale

Sheltering homeless women, men, and children on the Vineyard requires creative financing at all times. Harbor Homes knows. Programs from its winter overnight shelter to the MV Cares Outreach Coalition are seeing a surge in demand for supportive services, according to Jennifer Frank, Harbor Homes board chair. (Thirty-two new people sought shelter from Harbor Homes last winter.) This two-day exhibit, the organization’s fourth annual “Give Me Shelter” show, takes the idea of creative financing to the bank. “We hope this art show helps us raise much-needed funds so the work of Harbor Homes can continue, but we also hope this event raises awareness of the very real issue of homelessness here in our community,” Frank said.

This exhibition, curated by Tanya Augoustinos of A Gallery and local artist Marjorie Mason, happens Tuesday and Wednesday, July 30 and 31, at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. “Give Me Shelter” will feature more than 40 local artists in a variety of mediums including paintings, photography, ceramics, and mixed-media. Participating artists include Irving Petlin, Anne Besse Shepherd, Leslie Baker, Billy Hoff, Marjorie Mason, Lucy Mitchell, Colin Ruel, Barbara Kassel, Michael Johnson, Kara Taylor, Deborah Colter, Liz Taft, Frances McGuire, Whitney Cleary, Judy Howells, Jeanne Staples, Marston Clough, Sean Roach, Kate Feiffer, and Nancy Shaw Cramer, among others. Contributing artwork is a heartfelt gesture that directly finances better options and care for the Island’s homeless.

A reception will be open to the public from 5 to 7 pm, serving wine and Spearpoint oysters. Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard will be present to answer questions about the organization’s programs.

The fourth annual “Give Me Shelter” art exhibit, hosted by Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, takes place Tuesday, July 30, from 12 to 7 pm, and Wednesday, July 31, 10 am to 5 pm, at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. Get more information at harborhomesmv.com.