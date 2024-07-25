Love gone wrong at the heart of ‘l Love You Forever’

At first, this film, directed by Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani, appears to be a romantic comedy about the foibles of the love life of three 20-something friends steeped in the intrusive, all-consuming world of cell phones, dating apps, and social media.

In “I Love You Forever,” we‘re dropped directly into the sad sex life of our heroine, 25-year-old law student Mackenzie (Sofia Black-D’Elia), as she puts up with a jerk of a lover, Jake (Raymond Cham Jr.), who can’t be bothered to bring her a full glass of water, let alone wear a condom.

MacKenzie pretends all is well with her two best buddies from college, Lucas (Jon Rudnitsky) and Ally (Cazzie David) — themselves independently involved in the dating world, with whiffs of their own desperation.

When Finn arrives (Ray Nicholson), we are mighty pleased when the successful dreamboat newscaster sweet-talks Mackenzie off her feet at a party one night. Reluctant to eat out on their first date because other diners — the viewing public — will be watching how it goes, Finn wins Makenzie over when he rents out an entire restaurant to wine and dine her. The banter between the two of them is engaging, and the chemistry is clearly there.

Mackenzie says to Lucas and Ally that Finn makes her realize no one has ever liked her before. And with the clear contrast between generous Finn and deadbeat Jake, we understand why. Mackenzie begins to believe in true love. Life seems to be getting better. But Finn reveals the insecurity he suffers due to his abandonment as a child by his mother — he never expects anyone to stay around. His professed vulnerability endears Mackenzie. Alarm bells go off for the rest of us.

The cloyingly cute couple become tied at the hip, and just four months in, Finn declares, “I will love you forever,” all but demanding Mackenzie return the sentiment. She does, but soon Finn becomes obsessive and possessive. Things repeatedly devolve into a resolve-dissolve cycle. As things become ever more serious, emotional abuse builds, and Mackenzie becomes caught in a battle between freedom and a binding love.

We root for Mackenzie to do the right thing, but the film keeps us guessing. Ultimately, “I Love You Forever” succeeds in drawing us into the complicated lives of its characters to experience the more-than-surface dangers lurking in relationships.

