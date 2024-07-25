Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival celebrates 22 years

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) is set to celebrate its 22nd year from August 2 to 10.

Known for highlighting the best in Black cinema, this Oscar-qualifying event features independent films, acclaimed documentaries, panel discussions, and exclusive gatherings.

ESPN returns as the presenting sponsor for the nine-day festival.

“We are thrilled to mark 22 years of amplifying Black filmmakers’ voices,” said Floyd Rance, co-founder of MVAAFF and founder of Run & Shoot Filmworks. “From our beginnings in Brooklyn to the beautiful shores of Martha’s Vineyard, we are proud of the festival’s positive impact on local businesses, and look forward to another year of celebrating Black excellence in film.”

Brian Lockhart, ESPN’s senior vice president of original content and ESPN Films, echoed this sentiment. “Being a part of this influential festival aligns with ESPN’s mission of elevating diverse perspectives,” Lockhard said. “We look forward to engaging with the audience and supporting the extraordinary talent showcased here.”

The festival has grown into a premier event, attracting A-list talent and audience members from around the world. This year’s lineup includes short films like “Albany Road,” documentaries such as “How Do You Remember the Days of Slavery” by Harvard historian Vincent Brown, and the new release “Sing Sing” from A24, starring Colman Domingo.

Opening night will feature a screening of “Sing Sing” at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center, followed by a discussion with Colman Domingo, producer Monique Walton, and Gina Belafonte, president and CEO of sankofa.org. Other highlights include a conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph on August 3 about her work on “Abbott Elementary.”

Food enthusiasts can look forward to a special dinner on August 4, hosted by celebrity Chef Patrick Neely and Chef Juan Martinez, featuring wines curated by Black-owned sommelier TJ Douglas.

Apple Original Films will kick off the official opening festivities at l’Etoile restaurant. The festival will continue with numerous screenings, panel discussions, and signature events like the annual White Party, Director’s Brunch, and the Bonds of Brotherhood and Women’s C-Suite lunches.

For more details and a complete schedule, visit mvaaff.com.