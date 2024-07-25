‘The New Brownies Book: A Love Letter to Black Families’

There are some books that you want, and there are some that you just have to have. Scholar Dr. Karida L. Brown and awardwinning artist Charly Palmer’s stunning publication, “The New Brownie’s Book: A Love Letter to Black Families,” falls solidly into the “must have” category.

The original “Brownies’ Book” magazine was published in 1920 by W.E.B. Du Bois, Jessie Redmond Fausset, and Augustus Granville Dill as an offshoot of the NAACP’s “Crisis Magazine.” Du Bois invited writers, artists, poets, and songwriters to contribute their best work to “Brownies.” Although the magazine ran for only a year and a half, it stands as an American treasure as the first periodical aimed specifically at Black children.

In a recent email interview, Brown wrote, “As a Du Boisian scholar myself, I talked Charly’s ear off about the ‘Brownies’ Book’ when I first learned about it in 2017. We had many long conversations about its importance to the history of African American literature and art, and both agreed that ‘somebody should do this.’ Lo and behold, in 2020, during the centennial anniversary of the original ‘Brownies’ Book,’ a lightbulb went off for us — that ‘somebody’ was us.”

“The New Brownies’ Book” teems with an equally rich array of visually creative and written endeavors. The hardcover, coffee-table book is truly a work of art. Among the 10 compelling chapters are “Family Ties,” “Let Me Count the Ways,” “Old Woman,” “We Were Kings,” “Living and Dying,” and “Kin’ Folk Tales.” Each story, poem, essay, biography, and play (including one by Langston Hughes, from one of the original “Brownies’ Book” issues) is paired with an arresting artwork covering an impressive range of media and styles. Every page compels you to turn to the next.

As mentioned, the book includes submissions from the original magazine to showcase Du Bois and his co-editors’ breadth of visual and literary material. Brown explains, “It was important for us to include pieces that embodied the character of the original magazine — from graduation photos to Langston Hughes’ poetry, to the gorgeous cover art featured in the periodical — we wanted to give the reader a sense of the wonder of the original ‘Brownies’ Book’ that inspired us so.”

“Life, as you know, is a tapestry of diverse emotions,” she continues. “We’ve tried to reflect that in our book — it’s filled not just with joy but also with the solemn moments of life, like the pain of loss and the inevitability of change. So here’s what we’re saying: ‘The New Brownies’ Book’ isn’t just a book; it’s a doorway to explore the richness of our shared human experience.”

The couple began with a wish list of about 100 artists and authors they planned to invite to contribute. They aimed to fill 50 slots, the first 49 people said yes, so they never got to the second half of their list.

Brown explained that they wanted to extend full creative license to their contributors. “We invited them because we think they are geniuses in their own right, and we did not want to place any governors on what they might produce. As a result,” she says, “we stepped on a wellspring of creativity, with contributors submitting pieces well outside the genres they are most known for. We received heartfelt love letters, thoughtful time capsules aimed at their children, and captivating pieces of art across various forms and mediums. Every time we received a new piece, it was like unwrapping a gift.”

As the artwork and literary contributions arrived, Brown and Palmer read, discussed, and viewed them from every perspective. Brown recalls, “With the help of our wonderful Fisk and Spelman editorial interns, we were able to curate a literary and visual flow for the book that felt organic. As our friend Chris Daniels puts it, ‘The New Brownies’ Book’ is ‘an anthropological mixtape.’”

The book is kaleidoscopic, with each facet a gem that makes up a beautiful mosaic of voices. Palmer says, “We are writing for every child under the sun. And, believe me, every child is indeed under the same sun. The remarkable thing about the stories in our book is that they spring from the core essence of being human. The authors and artists are intentionally all Black. But the essence of the stories, the heart of the art, is about experiencing life, feeling, existing.”

He continues, “I firmly believe this universality is a powerful part of our book. It’s a testament that this book is meant for everyone. While we describe it as a love letter to Black families, it is, in essence, a love letter to all families who cherish, appreciate, and honor their children. Because isn’t that what every family is about? So how do we envision this book becoming part of your family? It’s there to inspire conversations about everything that matters: love, life, death, food, and so much more. This book is about embracing the full spectrum of human experience and sharing that with the ones you love most. Isn’t that a journey worth embarking on?”

“The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families” by Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer. Available at Edgartown Books. There will be a book reading and signing with Dr. Karida Brown and Charly Palmer on July 26 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Oak Bluffs library. Books will be available for sale, and to be signed. Charly Palmer will also explore his illustration process for the next book to be released, “How Sweet the Sound.”

The opening reception for Charly Palmer’s new exhibition at the Center of Knowhere Gallery at 73 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs, is on Saturday, August 10, from 6 to 9 pm. “Create with Charly” on Tuesday, August 13, 11 am to 1 pm (reservation required), and “In Conversation with Charly Palmer” on Saturday, August 17 (time to be confirmed).





