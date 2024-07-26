Accident leads to up-Island power outages

Up-Island police responded to two accidents overnight on Thursday evening, one that cut power in multiple towns

In West Tisbury, police responded to a single motor-vehicle accident on State Road close to midnight. Chief Matt Mincone said that the driver — 23-year-old Isabelle Cole from Chelmsford — crashed into a utility pole. A witness told police that the vehicle had flipped over and was smoking from one of the tires.

The chief said that Cole was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital as a precautionary measure. She will be summoned to Edgartown District Court for multiple charges including drunk driving.

The accident led to power outages in at least Chilmark and West Tisbury, and State Road was closed to one direction of traffic for multiple hours.

In Chilmark, less than an hour later, police reported that two minors in two separate cars drove off the road while traveling at excessive speeds on Middle Road. Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin said the two individuals were lucky to escape with just minor injuries.

The accident occurred at about 1:30 Friday morning. The chief said that the accident is still under investigation and could only release minimal details. He said that officers were there on the scene until early in the morning with a tow company trying to remove one of the cars. As of Friday afternoon, the vehicle was still flipped over off the road.

Slavin said that citations will be issued.

“They were really, really lucky,” the chief said.