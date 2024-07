Arthur Samuel Rodrigues

Carly LeBlanc and Eric Rodrigues of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Arthur Samuel Rodrigues, born on July 26, 2024. Arthur weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Rayna Catherine Burbidge-Turner

Hannah Burbidge and Brent Turner of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Rayna Catherine Burbidge-Turner, on July 25, 2024. Rayna weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.