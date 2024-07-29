This week the calendar flips from July to August and I redouble my efforts to carve out time to enjoy opportunities available during the “summer on the Vineyard.”

I am sorry to note that Christina Montoya’s Monday evening Salsa Suelta Dance Class has been canceled this year. If enough of us send feedback there is hope she will be back next year at a time that works better for more of us. Email Heidi, heidi@chilmarkcommunitycenter.org, or Susan,

susan@chilmarkcommunitycenter.org your thoughts.

In the summer, I can find a way to do things that start at 4 or 5:30 but events that run from 6 to 7 are hard.

On Thursday, August 1, from 3 to 7 pm, the M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust Meet the Fleet 2024 celebrates the Island’s commercial fishermen and working waterfronts. Activities include: Boat tours of the Coast Guard and Environmental Police vessels, Coast Guard helicopter rescue demonstration (weather permitting), music by local bands on the docks, green crab races, raw bar, fish-filleting demonstrations, net-mending competition, sea scallop shucking competition, fish printing for the kids and more.

The Chilmark Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, the nonprofit side of the Chilmark Volunteer Fire Department, hosts its annual fundraising Backyard Bash on Wednesday, August 7, from 5 to 8 pm at the Chilmark Community Center.

We look forward all year to this welcoming and friend-filled event. Music by the Missis Biskis band, games, Chilmark T-shirts, sweatshirts, food, raffle and silent auction items, and henna painting. Remember to bring your own chair or blanket to sit on the lawn, and there is no parking at the library until after they close at 6 pm.

If anyone picked up two fairly large boxes addressed to Anne Martin and mailed via the U.S. postal service sometime between July 17 and July 19, she is missing her books, clothes, and art supplies. I am sad to think that our mail can’t be left for us at our box.

We continue to make and sell lobster rolls, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies Tuesday nights at the Chilmark Community Church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

What a joy it is when folks visit, volunteer, and worship alongside us and later decide to become members. Sunday, we welcomed four new members to the church — Ian Goff, Brian Kennedy, Virginia Barbatti and Aaron Barbatti.

Sig Van Raan reports, “The morning was perfectly clear and sunny for two well-played softball games. AgaIn there was a great turnout of veteran and younger players. This morning was highlighted by a pop-up buffet spread of bagels, smoked blue fish, watermelon, and donuts — compliments of Jim Feiner, Josh Plaut, and other players.

On a rather sad note, one of our longstanding players, erstwhile first basemen Keith Heller, lost his wife, Honey, last week after a short illness. We are sending condolences and loving regards and hope to see him back on the Island soon.”